Mashrafe’s wife also tests positive for COVID-19

Sumona Haque, wife of former captain of Bangladesh cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, also tested positive for coronavirus after he was infected with the virus.

Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe, said Mashrafe’s wife was infected with coronavirus and they got the report on Tuesday.

She is, however, receiving treatment from her home in Dhaka and doing well, according to Mashrafe’s family.