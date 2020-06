Former captain of Bangladesh national ODI cricket team, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, has been infected with novel coronavirus, reports news agency UNB.

Confirming the information on Saturday, family sources said he is undergoing treatment in Dhaka.

Earlier on 18 May, Mashrafe sold out his most favourite bracelet at Tk 4.2 million in an online auction for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

As of Saturday, Bangladesh has reported 108,714 coronavirus cases and 1,425 deaths.

