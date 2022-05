Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza suffered an injury in his Dhaka residence today. He collided with a showcase in his house, according to sources.

A broken piece of glassware fell on the pacer’s feet during the collision this afternoon, causing a cut on the left foot.

After the incident, the player was taken to a city hospital where he needed 27 stitches on his left leg.

He returned home after the emergency treatment.