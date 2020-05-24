Mashrafe divulges how he was left out of World Cup 2011

On Saturday night, Mashrafe joined Tamim Iqbal’s Facebook Live session with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad. During the session, Tamim asked Masrhafe to say something about the incident.

“It was my biggest dream to play in the World Cup 2011 since it was hosted by Bangladesh. But I was left out due to injury which was not serious. The team was announced more than one and a half month before the World Cup, so I had enough time to get the full fitness. Despite that fact, I was left out. I couldn’t control my emotion after being excluded from the World Cup. I broke down before the media,” Mashrafe said.

“But when I think about the memory now, it doesn’t feel that bad. I believe in the return of that World Cup, I got my wife back to my life. Many don’t know this story. My wife was announced clinically dead during that World Cup. She needed me to stay by her. Had I been busy in the World Cup, I couldn’t have got enough time to help her during the toughest time of her life. So it gives me immense contentment that I had time to help my wife when she needed me the most,” Mashrafe added.