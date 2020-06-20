Mahbubul Alam Hanif leaves country for Canada

Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif left the country for Canada yesterday morning.

Hanif’s personal assistant Tariqe Ul Islam Tutul confirmed the news to The Daily Star, saying that the AL leader went to Canada to meet his wife and two sons who are settled there.

Hanif, MP from Kushtia-3, left Bangladesh by a Qatar Airways flight on early Friday.

A close aide of Hanif told The Daily Star that he could not meet his family members for two years due to political activities and of late the coronavirus situation, and thus he went to Canada to meet them.

He also informed that Hanif will return soon.