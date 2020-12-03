Madrasa super held for ‘raping’ fourth-grader

A madrasa superintendent was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a fourth-grader in Paikgachha of Khulna, reports UNB.

The 55-year-old Md Habibur Rahman is the superintendent of Lashkar-Paikgachha Islamia Dakhil Madrasa.

On Monday, Habibur asked the girl to go to the madrasa with an assignment, Paikgachha Police Station officer-in-charge Ejaz Shafi said.

“As the girl arrived, Habibur forcibly took the fourth-grader to his room and raped her.”

The victim’s grandmother filed a case with Paikgachha Police Station.

The child has been sent to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for medical tests, Ejaz said.