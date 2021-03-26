Madrasa students set Brahmanbaria railway station afire

Students of different madrasas in Brahmanbaria have demonstrated against the ongoing visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and the clashes at Chattogram’s Hathazari madrasa which left four dead.
A section of the students also vandalised and torched Brahmanbaria railway station which brought Dhaka’s railway links with Chattogram and Sylhet to a halt.
Local sources said the protesters first set afire the control panel of the station and torched seven rooms of the railway station.
The agitators beat up the Daily Star’s Brahmanbaria correspondent Masud Hridoy while he was taking photos of the incident. ETV journalist Mir Shahin also came under attack while trying to rescue Masud.
The protesters at around 3:30pm blocked the Cumilla-Sylhet highway. The demonstrators took position around different areas of the district town and tore down banners, festoons and posters.
The agitating students at one point besieged Brahmanbaria sadar police station. The seige was still enforced as of 5:45pm.
Brahmanbaria railway station master Md Shoeb Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the madrasa students vandalised and torched the station. Railway communication has been snapped.
Witnesses said students of Jamia Islamia Younusia Madrasa and different other madrasas took part in the vandalising. No law enforcers were seen during the mayhem.
Superintendent of Brahmanbaria police Anisur Rahman could not be reached over the phone.
Additional police super of sadar circle Mozammel Haque told Prothom Alo, “We are trying to bring the situation under control.”
Meanwhile, police said four protesters were killed in Chattogram’s Hathazari area after students of Hathazari madrasa clashed with police on Friday afternoon.
The students brought out a procession after the Juma prayer, protesting clashes between devotees and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men at Baitul Mukarram mosque area in Dhaka.