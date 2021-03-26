Madrasa students set Brahmanbaria railway station afire

Students of different madrasas in Brahmanbaria have demonstrated against the ongoing visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and the clashes at Chattogram’s Hathazari madrasa which left four dead.

A section of the students also vandalised and torched Brahmanbaria railway station which brought Dhaka’s railway links with Chattogram and Sylhet to a halt.

Local sources said the protesters first set afire the control panel of the station and torched seven rooms of the railway station.