Loan-dependent budget in face of reduced revenue

Expenditure was increasing, and revenue was decreasing. And then the COVID-19 outbreak sent expenditure spiralling even higher. Earnings in the last three months of the present 2019-20 fiscal have been dismal and things don’t seem bright for the approaching 2020-21 financial year either.

The new fiscal will prove to be a challenge for the government. Under these circumstances, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will have to present budget heavily dependent on loans.

There is no alternative to borrowing at the moment. The chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim, has already said that the revised revenue target and the target for the coming fiscal are unrealistic. Revenue collection for the current fiscal could be Tk 2,200 billion (Tk 2,20,000 crore) at the most.

Due to COVID-19, the government is having to provide food assistance to the poor, cash assistance to the ultra poor and interest facilities to businesspersons. While stimulus packages of various sizes, totalling Tk 1,000 billion (Tk 100,000 crore), are being provided through the banking sector, the government will have to bear a significant part of this.