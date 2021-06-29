Loan Defaults: Rick Haque Sikder loses post of director of National Bank

Prothom Alo
It is learnt that Rick Haque was re-elected as a director of the bank on 12 October in 2020 in its annual general meeting. But the bank didn’t take approval from the central bank. So, the central bank asked them to do so immediately.
Then, following a proposal of the bank, the central bank verified the loan status of Rick Haque and found him defaulter. In fact, Rick Haque Sikder is a director of a company which has become a defaulter.
The central bank said a company of Rick Haque has turned a defaulter so there is no scope to approve his directorship in line with the Bank Company Act.
However, the central bank has assured Ron Haque Sikdar, another director of National Bank of returning the directorship of Rick Haque once his loan status becomes regular.