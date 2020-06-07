Laxmipur -2 MP Shahid Islam held in Kuwait

Mohammad Shahid Islam, MP of Laxmipur- 2 constituency (independent), has been arrested in Kuwait.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait arrested Shahid Islam on Saturday night, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam told the United News of Bangladesh.

However, the reason behind his arrest is yet to be known.

Asked whether he was arrested on charge of involvement in human trafficking, the Ambassador said, “I don’t know exactly.”

He, however, said there are some issues of “visa trade”.

Earlier, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said legal steps will be taken over the allegation of human trafficking against the Laxmipur lawmaker.