Last playoff spot up for grabs

The last day of the group stage in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup is set to be the decider of the fourth and final spot for the playoffs as table-toppers Gazi Group Chattogram take on Minister Rajshahi in the day game while Beximco Dhaka face Fortune Barishal in the later fixture today.

Chattogram and Dhaka have already secured a place in the top four but it will be a do or die encounter for Rajshahi and Barishal as both teams are bottom of the table with four points in seven games.

Chattogram, with six wins in seven matches, have already secured the top spot. But Dhaka, who have eight points from seven games, will look to beat Barishal to seal the second qualifier spot.

Gemcon Khulna, who finished playing all of their eight group games, are second with eight points but a win for Dhaka today will take them to third place for the eliminator spot.

For Najmul Hossain’s Rajshahi, the equation is simple — a win against Chattogram will take them to the top four spot courtesy of a superior net run-rate than Barishal.

Even if Rajshahi win, Barishal would still have a chance to make the playoffs. The Tamim Iqbal-led side would then require to win by a huge margin to better their net run-rate than Rajshahi.

But if both Rajshahi and Barishal lose then the team with a better net run-rate will qualify for the top four.

With so many ifs and buts, for Rajshahi, according to their pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, it will be important for his side to correct the small mistakes which have caused them to lose a few close encounters.

Saifuddin, who missed out on the first five matches after suffering an ankle injury, said they had been making silly mistakes in the latter part of the innings.

“I have been following all the matches and I think everyone in our team chipped in. However, we made silly mistakes which is why we lost a few close games. We made mistakes especially from the 18th to 20th overs. I also bowled badly in one game so if we don’t repeat our mistakes, I think it’s possible for us to win the last game and qualify for the top four,” Saifuddin told the media yesterday.

The pacers have been performing well in the recent past. And according to Saifuddin, it is important for the seamers to ball the right lengths regardless of the condition which has been the reason behind the pacers’ success so far.