Lankans arrive, Tigers to go to Chattogram tonight

Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Dhaka this afternoon. The players and officials reached the Bangladesh capital at around 12:30pm today and headed straight to the team hotel.

The Lankans are set to play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the Test series being part of the 2021-2023 ICC World Test Championship. The first Test is scheduled for May 15 in Chittagong, after which the two teams head to Dhaka for the second and final Test, beginning on May 23.

The Bangladesh team, meanwhile, will fly to Chattogram today and start their training tomorrow.

Starting from May 10, Karunaratne and Co will warm up with a two-day practice match at BKSP against a BCB XI side featuring wicket-keeper-batter Anamul Haque, who got called into the squad following his phenomenal batting blast in the just-concluded Dhaka Premier League after the opener became the first player to reach the 1000-run landmark in the history of List A cricket.

Sri Lanka’s newly-appointed head coach Chris Silverwood wants his batters to score freely and his fast bowlers to breathe fire early in their spells.

“I want the Sri Lankan flair, I want the boys to express themselves,” said Silverwood.