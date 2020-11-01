Lalmonirhat killing: Mob violence trend must be stopped

First of all, it is necessary to know for sure what really happened in Lalmonirhat. According to the initial comments of the police and some locals, it is necessary to find out whether any individual, group or community was behind the rumour of the Holy Quran being insulted. We have seen in many places in the past, sectarian violence has been instigated by spreading rumours that religion has been insulted.

A three-member investigation committee comprising the local administration and the police department has been formed. It was reported on Friday that the police’s criminal investigation department and other agencies started investigations the day after the incident. Three cases were filed on Saturday and five people were reportedly arrested. For the time being, the police have refrained from divulging any information about the arrested persons in the interest of investigation.