Lack of accountability causes big scale corruption in health sector

Besides, submitting unreasonable bills for providing meals for the physicians or for attending virtual meetings also raised questions. All in all, it is evident in this time of coronavirus crisis that corruption in our public health sector has become a systematic practice.

This has only been possible because of a lack of accountability. The resignation or removal of officials in the face of public criticism is not enough.

It is a must to form a completely independent and impartial investigation committee who has no ties with neither the Ministry of Health nor the DGHS.

The culprits should be handed exemplary punishment.