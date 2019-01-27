Kings hold nerve, manage close win against Vikings

Rajshahi Kings’ Mustafizur Rahman bowls during their BPL match against Chittagong Vikings in Chittagong Saturday Dhaka Tribune/Md Manik

Despite the loss, Chittagong Vikings remained top of the points table with 12 points from nine games, and will next face Comilla Victorians

Rajshahi Kings held their nerve to clinch a close seven-run win against table-topper Chittagong Vikings in their BPL 6 match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Saturday.

How the action unfolded

Chasing 199, Chittagong fell short by seven runs after their stipulated 20 overs, losing eight wickets.

Game changers

Chittagong needed 13 off the final over and Rajshahi pacer Mustafizur Rahman conceded just five to seal victory for his side.

Yasir Ali was the top-scorer for Chittagong with a 58-run innings, while Mohammad Shahzad made a quickfire 49 off just 22 balls.

Mustafizur picked up three wickets for the Kings.

Earlier, a combined effort from the batsmen led Rajshahi to a strong total of 198 in their allotted 20 overs.

Johnson Charles, playing his first match in BPL 6, was the top-scorer for Rajshahi with 55.

Soumya returns to opening spot

Soumya Sarkar returned to the playing XI for Rajshahi, and also in his preferred opening position.

The left-hander is experiencing a poor run of form in BPL 6 as he has scored three, two, 18, nought, 11 and four in his last six innings prior to yesterday’s game.

All eyes were on the opener as he was dropped from the playing XI due to inconsistent form.

The left-hander scored 26 off 20 balls with five fours.

He was set but could not score big despite getting a good chance.

A good chance missed for him.

Shahzad starts with three sixers in first over

Chasing a huge total of 199, Chittagong needed a blistering start from the top-order.

And the Afghanistan recruit Shahzad started perfectly in the first over as he smashed three sixes against Rajshahi pacer Kamrul Islam Rabbi off the second, fourth and sixth ball.

In total, Shahzad scored 22 in that over as he also struck a boundary off the third delivery.

A good momentum for Vikings early on in their chase and credit goes to Shahzad.

The right-hander eventually hit three fours and five sixes before getting out.

Good start for the Vikings.

Yasir shines again

Chittagong top-order batsman Yasir is having an impressive tournament so far with the bat, and he continued his good form against Rajshahi.

In pursuit of a big total, the youngster batted well and struck seven fours and two sixes.

The right-hander was not able to finish the game, but his confident batting looked impressive at the middle.

This is his third fifty-plus knock, and he also scored a 40-plus, in his seven innings for the Vikings thus far.

BPL standing

Rajshahi now have five wins from 10 matches, and kept their chance alive of clinching a playoff spot.

They will face Rangpur Riders Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Chittagong remained top of the points table with 12 points from nine games, and will next face Comilla Victorians.

32ND MATCH, CHVvRK

RAJSHAHI KINGS INNINGS R B

Charles lbw b Jayed 55 43

Soumya c Mushfiq b Khaled 26 20

Evans c Shahzad b Khaled 36 29

Ten Doeschate run out (Jayed)27 12

Jonker c Mushfiq b Delport 37 17

Fazle not out 1 1

Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 2, w 8) 16

Total (20 Overs) 198/5

Fall Of Wickets

1-50 (Soumya), 2-120 (Evans), 3-148 (Charles), 4-174 (Ten Doeschate), 5-198 (Jonker)

Bowling

Jayed 4-0-24-1, Khaled 4-0-32-2, Nayeem 4-0-44-0, Robiul 3.3-0-47-0, Delport 3.3-0-35-1, Raza 1-0-10-0

CHITTAGONG VIKINGS INNINGS R B

Shahzad c Soumya b Miraz 49 22

Delport c Charles b Mustafizur 7 8

Yasir b Arafat 58 38

Mushfiq c Mominul b Kamrul 22 20

Mosaddek c Ten Doeschate b Miraz 1 3

Raza b Mustafizur 29 15

Zadran c Evans b Kamrul 11 9

Nayeem not out 0 1

Robiul b Mustafizur 3 3

Jayed not out 1 1

Extras (b 2, w 8) 10

Total (20 Overs) 191/8

Fall Of Wickets

1-31 (Delport), 2-79 (Shahzad), 3-136 (Yasir), 4-142 (Mushfiq), 5-155 (Mosaddek), 6-186 (Zadran), 7-186 (Raza), 8-190 (Robiul)

Bowling

Kamrul 4-0-44-2, Miraz 4-0-25-2, Mustafizur 4-0-28-3, Arafat 4-0-37-1, Ten Doeschate 2-0-32-0, Soumya 2-0-23-0

Rajshahi Kings won by seven runs

MoM: Mustafizur Rahman (RK)