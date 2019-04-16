Khaleda didn’t discuss parole, oath during Pahela Baishakh visit: Fakhrul

The issue of parole is a concern of Khaleda’s family, he believes.

The BNP is preparing to launch an agitation to free its chairperson, said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul spoke to the media after he, accompanied by the newly elected convener committee of Jatiyatabadi Ulama Dal, paid homage to the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on Monday morning.

The BNP chairperson is ‘seriously ill,’ said Fakhrul after he met Khaleda on Pahela Baishakh on Sunday in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.

“Firstly, there has been no discussion on parole,” said Mirza Fakhrul when journalists asked him about the issue.

“Parole is not an issue for the party but for (Khaleda) and her family. Therefore, we did not have a discussion about it.”

The BNP has made it clear that it wants an unconditional release of its chairperson and not a parole. The government and the ruling Aeami League, one the other hand, say there is no reason for Khaleda to be released on parole.

“Begum Khaleda Zia has urged everyone to unite to revive democracy in the country.

The unity of the party activists and the people of the country should remain unchanged,” Fakhrul quoted the former prime minister as saying.

There was no discussion on the issue of the party’s MPs-elect taking oath either, said the BNP secretary general.

“We don’t consider this parliament as an elected one and have rejected the result of that so-called elections.”

The head of the newly elected Ulama Dal, Moulana Shah Nesarul Haque, Member Secretary Moulana Md Nazrul Islam Talukdar and other leaders and activists were present on the occasion.

Source: Bdnews24.