Jubo League leader among 2 held in attack on UNO

A local leader of Jubo League, the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, and another person, was detained in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh early Friday.

A joint team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police detained the two around 5:00am, said Hakimpur police station officer-in-charge Ferdous Wahid.

The two are Jahangir Hossain, 42, of Raniganj Kashigari area in Ghoraghat upazila and Asadul Islam, 35, of Osmanpur Sagarpara area of the same upazila.