Journalist Kajol gets bail in a DSA case, hearing on two more pending

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports news agency UNB.
The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.
It also fixed 15 December for hearing the rule filed challenging the bail petition of two more cases filed against Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations in the capital.
On 19 October, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Kajol should not be granted bail in the case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.
The journalist had gone missing on 10 March this year, a day after the case was filed by Awami League’s Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor.
Kajol and 30 others, including Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, were accused in the case filed under the Digital Security Act, critics and rights activists say oppressive, for publishing and sharing an article on social media over expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.
Two other cases were filed against Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations under the same act on 10 and 11 March.
After his 53 days of disappearance, Kajol was detained by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Benapole border on 3 May and produced before a Jashore court on the same day.
Although the court granted him bail in the case, he was sent to jail as Kotwali police brought another charge against him under Section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.