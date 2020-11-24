Journalist Kajol gets bail in a DSA case, hearing on two more pending

The High Court on Tuesday granted bail to photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports news agency UNB.

The HC bench of justice M Enayetur Rahim and justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order.

It also fixed 15 December for hearing the rule filed challenging the bail petition of two more cases filed against Kajol with Kamrangirchar and Hazaribagh police stations in the capital.

On 19 October, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain why photojournalist Kajol should not be granted bail in the case filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station.