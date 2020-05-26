Japan bans visitors from Bangladesh, India, nine other countries

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Japan is expanding its entry ban on visitors from Bangladesh, India and nine other nations as part of border control steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japanese foreign ministry raised its travel advisory for 11 countries — Afghanistan, Argentina, India, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, Kyrgyz, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa — urging against any trips to the areas, according to The Japan Times.

The expansion will take effect on May 27.

‘Japan will maintain the current set of border control measures until the end of June,’ Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said, without elaborating, at a meeting of a government task force on the coronavirus response on Monday,