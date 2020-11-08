Jamal will rock in the I-League, says Nepal goalkeeper

Nepal goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong Limbu expects Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan to ‘rock in the I-League’.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has been playing for Minerva Punjab in the I-League for his second stint and knows India’s domestic football inside out. He has also played against Jamal on many occasions when Nepal met Bangladesh and is now looking forward to renewing the rivalry on Indian soil.

“I think Jamal bhai will rock in India,” the 6ft-2in-tall goalkeeper told reporters after his team’s first practice session at the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ground today, when asked about his opinion regarding Jamal’s deal with I-League outfit Kolkata Mohammedan.

Limbu has been the number one goalkeeper for Nepal for over a decade and rightfully earned the captain’s armband. During his time he has seen Bangladesh lose to his country on many occasions, but he believes Bangladesh are a matured side currently.

“If you look at the game Bangladesh played against India in the World Cup qualifiers, you will know Bangladesh are a very matured side now,” Limbu said of the game where Jamal’s cross was headed in by Saad Uddin as Bangladesh took a first-half lead, only to draw the game due to a last-ditch equaliser from India defender Adil Khan.