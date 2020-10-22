‘It is a positive thing that players tried to outperform each other’

The BCB President’s Cup is set to come to an end with the final scheduled to be played on Friday between Najmul XI and Mahmudullah XI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. And according to Mahmudullah Riyad, the success of the intra-squad three-team tournament lies in the fact that all the players tried to outperform each other throughout.

“Even though it is a practice tournament, I still think that all the players played with utmost seriousness and competitiveness. There was this competitiveness in every player that we tried to outperform each other and in that sense, this was a really good tournament for us,” said Mahmudullah.

Mahmudullah XI made their way to the final after Tamim XI suffered an agonising seven-run defeat in the last group stage match of the tournament against Najmul XI yesterday.

Mahmudullah also thought that the BCB President’s Cup has been a very good platform for players, especially for the younger ones, to prove their mettle.

Among many, Mahmudullah singled out the performance of Mahmudul Hasan Joy, with whom the experienced campaigner strung together a crucial 56-run fourth-wicket partnership during their four-wicket victory over Tamim XI in their previous encounter.

“Among the young players, [Mahmudul Hasan] Joy performed really well in my team in the last game. Other than that, players like [Towhid] Hridoy, Afif [Hossain] and a number of players from the Under-19 squad played really well and made good use of this opportunity.

“I think of the tournament as a process of development for the younger players and even the seniors. We returned to the field after a long break and we were able to play a very good tournament. Overall, it was a very good experience,” concluded Mahmudullah.