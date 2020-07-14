Interview: We need 10 public hospitals of the CMH level: Rehman Sobhan

I’m not very bothered by the issue of 6 percent budget deficit. Unfortunately, neither government, nor for that matter researchers including CPD have actually done any serious analysis on what is an acceptable budget deficit. The real problem with a budget deficit is that we should have the idle production capacity available in the country which can be used if we actually spend public money. Today we have a lot of unused capacity in the country, in the industrial sector, in the agricultural sector where we can stimulate production. If we allocate our resources from the budget to ensure that this capacity is used the negative effects of the budget deficit can always be neutralised.

In the present circumstances we can go quite far. Going up to 6 percent or so is not going to do us any harm provided it is productively used and it is used to make sure that we are enhancing production in the goods producing and service providing sectors of the economy whether it is health, education, or meeting social protection costs. I would not be too worried by this. What is important for the future is that all of us should do some serious assessments as to what is a tolerable level of budget deficit. At the moment, putting a figure of 4 percent or 5 percent as the World Bank and others like to do, remains just a rough guess. They have no real knowledge or awareness of what is the tolerable level of budget deficit.

While discussing Bangladesh issues recently, the Nobel laureate professor Abhijit Banarjee argued that to face the situation, money could be printed if necessary. In the Bangladesh context, do you think this has some rationale?

Budget deficit is one approach, printing money is another approach. Budget deficit uses the fiscal route for meeting our public expenditure needs. Printing money is another form of running a budget deficit whereby we spend more than we actually earn or save. Either route will depend on what the productive capacity of the economy can sustain. If again we use the printed money productively, this can also work for a period of time. It cannot be done indefinitely, but it can certainly be workable.

In a recent interview with Prothom Alo, economist Binayak Sen mentioned that in 14th century, when there was the plague in Europe, the concept of quarantine and lockdown was found to be very effective. But in 1830, when cholera broke out, the same method did not work.That is called the disciplinary power model. Now Bangladesh is facing a problem in enforcing lockdown. They shifted from lockdown to zoning, creating red, green and yellow zones but we see it is not functioning well. So how do you see the problem? Is there any model you may suggest?

I don’t think that comparing situations in different centuries is very meaningful because inthe 14th century, even in the 18th century, the population size in the areas where plague was experienced was very much smaller and the problem was, therefore, more manageable.The area in which people were actually living was also smaller and more manageable. The difference between 14th and 18th century would be that in the 18th century you had a bigger population and greater concentration of people living in urban areas so it would have been more difficult to enforce a lockdown. The same problem applies today where in Dhaka we have a population of more than 20 million and a country with a population of a 160 million.The ability to enforce quarantine is much more difficult for us. But then China and also Vietnam have shown us that you can actually enforce quarantine on large population. This requires a much more organised and disciplined government where you also need support from the population who are willing to observe rules.

We need to have two forces at work: (i) the willingness to observe rules. In Bangladesh, we have a poor record for observing rules or accepting discipline. (ii) the capacity of the government and the quality of governance to actually be able to enforce discipline. Unfortunately from what he have seen in lockdown or leave, our government is not very effective in enforcing discipline. If we can actually enforce discipline, then we can go for lockdown but everything depends on how rigorously the enforcement takes place. In Bangladesh, not just with lockdown or enforcing quarantine, in any sphere rules are weakly enforced because the rules are never universally applied. There will always be exception to some disciplinary rule. If you are a VIP or if you’re in a position to make some financial contribution, you can always escape discipline. Once that becomes part of the culture, then everyone will feel that in some way or the other, they can escape discipline. In such a situation where we need to apply quarantine, it will have to be uniformly applied, the rules set for its enforcement will have to be seriously enforced and we will have to have the administrative and law enforcement machinery to see that it can be properly enforced.

The obligation to meet the consumption needs of the people who have not got any accumulated food stocks or means of livelihood has to also be ensured during the period of quarantine. All this requires preparation, resources, but above all, it requires a high degree of disciplined governance.The Chinese delegation which recently visited us to advise on a Covid response clearly reminded us about our inability to observe or enforce rules.