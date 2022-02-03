Interview: Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad ‘Development caught up in the cycle of poverty and corruption’

No country was prepared for this at the outset. No one could conceive that coronavirus would take on such proportions in the form of a pandemic. After SARS and MERS, though, scientists had suspected that another epidemic may loom large in the offing. Bangladesh wasn’t prepared either and so things were disorganised at the beginning. We had to learn. And we had to learn step by step. But what was important for Bangladesh was that speedy measures were taken to keep the economy moving. From the beginning, arrangements were made for stimulus. On 8 March 2020 coronavirus was first detected in Bangladesh. And on 13 April the stimulus was announced, though it did take time to implement.

In the first wave of coronavirus many people lost their jobs due to the lockdown. Many faced a food crisis. But the crisis was not acute because of three reasons. Firstly, the government declared allocations for them. Secondly, in Bangladesh the general people always come forward to stand by people in distress during calamities. Thirdly, there was no food crisis in the country. The government perhaps provided one fourth, and the rest of the assistance came from the people. It very certainly wouldn’t have been possible for the government alone to overcome such a big crisis. Even so, there was an allocation of Tk 25 billion (Tk 2500 crore) for the social safety net in the 2020-2021 fiscal. However, Tk 95 billion (Tk 9500 crore) was spent.