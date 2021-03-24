Infiltration problem from Bangladesh would be solved permanently: Rajnath

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that efforts would be further intensified to check infiltration from across the border even as electronic surveillance along the India-Bangladsh border in Assam has started to stop influx from the neighbouring country.

Addressing election rallies in Lumding and Hojai in northern Assam, Singh said that infiltration is not only a security threat, but it also jeopardises the economy and social stability.

He said the BJP governments in Assam and Tripura have taken several steps to check infiltration, and more stringent steps would be taken to stop the influx of people from across the border after the party comes to power in West Bengal.