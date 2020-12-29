Indian smuggler shot dead by BGB in Mymensingh border area: police

An alleged Indian smuggler was shot dead at Suryapur Dumnikura border area under Halaughat upazila of Mymensingh early today.

The deceased was identified as Thedian Momin, 45, hailing from South Garo Hills area in India’s Meghalaya, police said.

A group of eight smugglers entered Suryapur Dumnikura area in Haluaghat — crossing the border illegally — around 4:15am, Md Mahmudul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Haluaghat Police Station, said quoting witnesses.

Sensing their presence, a patrol team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) of Suryapur Camp, chased the smugglers, he said.

Then the smugglers, while fleeing, threw sharp weapons at the BGM team, leaving a member of the paramilitary force injured, the OC said.

In retaliation, BGB opened fire, leaving Thedian Momin, one of the smugglers, wounded. He died on the spot while others managed to flee the scene, said the OC.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, OC Mahmudul said adding that the body was later sent to Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.

Police also recovered the deceased’s Indian national ID card, 260 pieces of yaba tablets, 12 bottles of wine and two sharp weapons from the spot, the OC told our Mymensingh correspondent.

Contacted, Commanding Officer of BGB-39 Battalion, Mymensingh Lt Col Tauhid Mahmud confirmed the incident.