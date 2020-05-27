India unlikely to hand 2021 WT20 hosting rights to Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is confident that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will finally decide on the fate of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November during the conference call on Thursday.

While the Indian board is happy to tour Australia later in the year if circumstances permit, they are not in the mood to exchange hosting rights for the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup with Cricket Australia (CA).

One of the possibilities floated was that CA host the 2021 edition and India host the 2020 edition in 2022.