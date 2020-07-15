Independent media is the best friend of any government: Rehman Sobhan

I think what Stiglitz must be pointing out is that under globalisation, we have all become increasingly dependent on global supply chains but once the global supply chain is broken, then we are thrown back on the nation state for ensuring our survival capacity. When we are thrown back on our nation state, then the whole issue of internal economic democracy along with political democracy becomes a much more important factor to be considered. It is here that the capacity to respond to the needs of our ordinary citizens who are not so effectively tied into the globalisation process, becomes much more important so there has to be systemic changes in which the less privileged segments of society:

(a) need to be given a better share of the returns from growth

(b) need to be given much greater support and protection through the expenditure of public resources.

Much talk has recently been generated about returning to an idea which has been around for some time about providing a compulsory basic income guarantee, where all citizens are guaranteed a certain level of income by the state. Even in developed economies citizens will be guaranteed basic income. This will address the needs of those households who are poorly paid or fall victim due to loss of income through globalisation or even COVID. These are some of the issues which need to be considered.

Stiglitz and myself and many others have argued that whether it is due to COVID or whether it is due to growing inequalities in the global system, a crucial issue now is to democratise economic opportunity so that people from all classes will have the same right to quality healthcare, same right to quality education, the same right to participate on equal and competitive terms in the marketplace and the same right to share in the ownership of wealth. These are all issues which should be part of the agenda of the 21st century with or without COVID.

Harvard Professor Carmen M. Reinhart stated that it is another nail in the coffin for globalisation, and another American economist Adam Posen said “Economic nationalism will increasingly lead governments to shut off their own economies from the rest of the world” and you see in recent past we are witnessing that how the rise of ultra-nationalism is growing across the continents. Now our apprehension is that this could further marginalise our two major economic sectors remittance and exporting readymade garments. How do you see that this process of marginalisation through globalisation may further gain momentum and whether our two main economic frontiers could be at greater risk?

There is always that possibility for such risks but this assumes that the COVID pandemic will go on forever. I don’t think that is possible, I think that in the course of the next year or so we’ll find vaccines to protect the global population from the epidemic and we will be getting back to business. When we go back to a world without COVID, countries in the Arab world who are dependent on importing labour are not going to become less dependent on imported labour. Otherwise the whole society will break down without access to Bangladeshi or Pakistani or Indian or Philippine workers to effectively maintain the functioning of their economy and their services.

The same applies to many other areas of the world where the nature of their demographics means that they are going to be always dependent on inflows of labour to serve areas of economic activity which cannot be substituted from domestic sources. At the end of the day all those largely politically ill-informed people who vote for Mr. Trump and used to work in the traditional smoke stack industries in the US are unlikely to seek work in newly set up garment factories in the USA. RMG will continue to be made by countries such as Bangladesh and we will still remain an important source of supply for these and other products which are essentially labour-intensive in nature. So those structural changes both in production capacity and also in the way in which global labour practices actually function are still going to be there and those elements of inter-dependence will remain.

I think what we may well see, certainly in the Asian region, is that our global inter-dependence will become much more Asia-centric. We will become progressively less dependent on Europe and North America because the fastest growing areas in the world are no longer Europe and North America but, due to their greater competitiveness, the countries of Asia, particularly China, India, Vietnam, South Korea. These countries are going to be our major sources of supply and will also eventually becoming our major market. Bangladesh should, for the future, be planning a much more cooperative and integrated framework of economic relationships with the Asian region.

Other countries in the developing world would also be developing equally stronger ties mostly within the developing world. Africa’s major trading partner and even for many Latin American countries, today is China, not the United States or Europe. These new economic links are going to be the new realities of the 21st century and also in the post-COVID world. If any part of the world has a serious problem, it is the European and North American part of the global system. Scholars from those countries who are so concerned by globalisation are having their own country’s circumstances in mind. I am much less pessimistic about our own circumstances, provided that we handle our domestic policies sensibly and improve our capacity to build up more cooperative links and supply chains with our neighbors within the Asian region.