Increased utility tariffs fatten AL leaders’ Swiss bank accounts: Rizvi

BNP on Saturday alleged that the government raises the tariffs of electricity and fuel every year to “boost ruling party leaders’ deposits with Swiss banks through plundering”.

“They (govt) have shamelessly taken a move to raise the tariffs of power and fuel several times a year by force amid a controversy over ghost electricity bills,” said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, he further said, “The government has placed a bill in parliament to suck people’s blood by increasing the prices of electricity and fuel. We strongly protest the move.”

Future of Bangladesh, a pro-BNP platform, arranged the programme in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office protesting the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020.