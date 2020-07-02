Income tax return filing deadline extended till Sep 30

The revenue board has also extended all tax-related activities for three months which were required to be completed by the end of June

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the income tax return filing deadline till September 30.

The order was issued on Tuesday by amending the law from the income tax section of the NBR.

The revenue board has also extended all tax-related activities for three months which were required to be completed by the end of June.

According to the income tax ordinance 1984, income tax returns filing is mandatory within June 30 for company and business sectors. However, due to the general holidays, lockdown, and unexpected situation for coronavirus pandemic, the NBR has extended it for three months.

However, the deduction of source tax, collection, and the deposit will be out of this order. The institutions that are responsible for the deposit of tax at the source will have to submit it within the stipulated time. In that case, there will be no opportunity for an extended time.

Earlier, the revenue board gave an additional 15 days for the filing of tax rerun for April and May. That order was issued on May 25.

“There are 70 types of work-related to individual and institutional taxpayers, which have to be completed within the stipulated time includes survey, tax audits, tax case, hearings. The exception of source tax collection NBR has been extended all activities till September 30,” a senior official of the Income Tax Department said.

The company taxpayer’s tax filing deadline was yesterday but they will be able to submit it within the next three months without penalty, he added.