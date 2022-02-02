In 2005-07, Joy spent $ 9m against then BNP govt: Fakhrul

BNP today raised questions on the government’s move to spend public money — to appoint lobbyist for lifting sanctions imposed by USA.

“The authoritarian government appointed lobbyist with the taxpayers’ money to cover up the actions taken by the USA, which is acknowledged by the statement of the foreign minister,” said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, while addressing a press briefing at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office.

Referring to the foreign minister’s remark that the government appointed lobbyist, the BNP leader asked, “How can the government think of spending public money in the name of protecting its image while trying to cover up its link to individuals and/or organisations that are involved in activities like killing and enforced disappearances?”

“BNP thinks that by hiring lobbyists with public money, the government has established its involvement in serious crimes such as human rights violations.”

Fakhrul also said if the government was not engaged with such activities, it would have brought the seven officials to book and try them for the allegations against them.

The BNP leader further alleged that between 2005 and 2007, Sajeeb Wazed Joy had spent US$ 9 million against the then BNP government.

“All evidences are available on the official websites of the United States government.”

“What was the source of Joy’s money? How was the money taken from Bangladesh to USA? BNP wants to know,” Fakhrul added.