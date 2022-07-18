IMF enquires about Bangladesh’s preparation for LDC graduation

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wanted to know how prepared Bangladesh is for the country’s graduation to a developing nation in 2026.

The delegation also wanted to know how the government is taking preparation as possibilities are there for the country’s export earnings to decline this fiscal year because of global inflationary pressure and depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.

The team of IMF’s senior officials led by Rahul Anand, division chief in the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, placed the questions at a meeting with Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at his secretariat office in Dhaka.

Ghosh briefed the team about the government’s preparation for LDC graduation and diversification of markets and products to face the volatile export markets.

The senior secretary did not discuss anything about any financial assistance with the IMF officials at the meeting, Ghosh told The Daily Star over phone after the meeting.