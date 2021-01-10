I won’t play to come last: Shakib Al Hasan

“Of course, I’m very excited. And it comes with expectation too. People will expect that I will start from where I stopped. No matter after how many days, I started playing. There will always be a pressure of expectation.”

How confident are you to fulfill the expectation?

“As a professional player, I know that this kind of issues will come up. But I never think much about these things.”

Would you be more confident, if you performed better in the Bangabandhu tournament?

“I don’t remember anything of that tournament. It does not matter that I did not perform better. I participated in the tournament to bring back my playing habit on the field. I didn’t think much about the tournament.”

Why did you practise much at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) before your return?

“People have an expectation and I have an expectation too. When I will start playing, naturally I won’t play to come last. Even a student, who hardly goes to school and study less, takes his tests to stand first in the class.”

Had you worked hard so much any time in the past as you did to return to the field?

“Perhaps I had practised more than this ahead of the last World Cup. The practice at BKSP this time is almost similar to the previous one. Prior to the World Cup, I was in the middle of a challenge. I was in the competition of IPL. But I practised at the BKSP with a goal. It was very good sessions. If the tour of Sri Lanka took place at that time, it would be better for me. As the tour postponed, I went to the US for 40 to 50 days. And it’s a bit of trouble for me.”