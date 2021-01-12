I am stunned by the departure of my beloved Mizan – Farhad Mazhar

by Farhad Mazhar 12 Janury 2021 I am stunned by the departure of my beloved Mizan like this. Goodbye! Love Mizanur Rahman Khan. I just came from the custody of Covid. Hearing Mizan’s news thought he would go outright. But it didn’t happen.

It’s worth saying, come back for a short time, because life inevitably leads us to death, whether Covid or not.

There is nothing to regret about this. One thing to think about instead: whether we are taking the retirement to judge and evaluate our work’s neat results in our lifetime. That’s why when Covid takes away life by touching like this, that’s an injustice. Mizan is only 53 years old!!!! This is so unfair!

Nature, Environment, and Deadly Techno- It is impossible to deal with the Coronavirus by maintaining the industrial capitalist system. Scared of how many thousand times I have to repeat the same thing! Now the dead have appeared as cough wounds, the real profitable hospitals, doctors, and health system. Because we have decided that there is no need to do anything collectively beyond open business and profitable business, no responsibility can be kept on the shoulders of the state. So the health system has broken down right before our eyes.

Mizan is gone, now he can’t be brought back in despair. But to save those who are there, think properly, learn to think. The whole of humanity is in dangerous danger as a species. The coronavirus is the root of natural evolution, especially attacking the human immunity or bi-immune system. There is no possibility of getting out of this quickly.

The situation is more difficult to more challenging in countries where the fascist power and state system are firmly stable. We have cooperated with this system for decades, knowingly or unknowingly. I am doing it. I have done it, especially in the name of journalism. Don’t understand, don’t understand, or don’t understand that dealing with a fascist state system is not a matter of constitutional argument or a legal reform. It’s a case of a mass movement, reversing mass power against fascist power and mass coup. That’s what history teaches.

What is the leading ideological cause of human biological misery as a species in the techno-industrial and digital period? At the root is to consider nature a matter of human enjoyment, as if nature was made only for human beings, not for viruses or organisms or other animals. In the name of progress, we shouted that the aggressive homosapiens should be only adorable to ‘conquer’ nature. Now we are suffering the results of that victory. The virus that used to exist naturally in nature is now bound to find new homes due to the destruction of human beings around the world. People are the best host or residence of Covid.

People have gone crazy! May our mental and intellectual senses return.

স্নেহভাজন মিজানের এভাবে চলে যাওয়ায় স্তব্ধ হয়ে গিয়েছি। বিদায়! ভালবাসা মিজানুর রহমান খান। আমি সবে কোভিডের কবল থেকে এলাম। মিজানের খবর শুনে ভেবেছি, ও ঠিকই বেরিয়ে আসবে। কিন্তু হোল না।। বলা বাহুল্য, ফিরে আসাও স্বল্প সময়ের জন্য, কারণ আয়ু অনিবার্য ভাবেই কোভিড হোক বা না হোক আমাদের মৃত্যুর দিকেই নিয়ে যায়। এতে পরিতাপের কিছু নাই। বরং ভাবনার বিষয় একটাই: জীবদ্দশায় আমাদের কাজের নীট ফল নিজে বিচার ও মূল্যায়ন করবার অবসরটুকু আমরা নিচ্ছি কিনা। তাই এভাবে ছোঁ মেরে কোভিড যখন প্রাণ হরণ করে, সেটা একটা অবিচার। মিজানের বয়সস মাত্র ৫৩ বছর!!!! এটা খুবই অন্যায়! প্রকৃতি, পরিবেশ ও প্রাণঘাতি টেকনো,-ইন্ড্রাস্ট্রিয়াল পূঁজিতান্ত্রিক ব্যবস্থা বহাল রেখে করোনা ভাইরাস মোকাবিলা করা অসম্ভব। ভয় পাচ্ছি, একই কথা আমাকে আবার কত হাজার বার যে বলতে হয়! এখন মড়ার ওপর খাঁড়ার ঘা হিশাবে হাজির হয়েছে প্রকট মুনাফালোভী হাসপাতাল, ডাক্তার ও স্বাস্থ্য ব্যবস্থা। কেননা আমরা সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছি কাছাখোলা অবাধ ব্যবসা ও মুনাফার কারবারের বাইরে সামষ্টিক কিছু করার দরকার নাই। রাষ্ট্রের কাঁধে কোন দায়-দায়িত্ব রাখা যাবে না। অতএব আমাদের চোখের সামনেই স্বাস্থ্য ব্যবস্থা হুড়মুড় ভেঙে পড়েছে। মিজান চলে গিয়েছে, এখন হাহূতাশ করে তাকে ফিরিয়ে আনা যাবে না। কিন্তু যারা আছে, তাদের বাঁচাতে হলে সঠিক ভাবে ভাবুন, ভাবতে শিখুন। প্রজাতি হিশাবে পুরা মানবজাতি ভয়ংকর বিপদের মধ্যে পড়েছে। করোনা ভাইরাস প্রাকৃতিক বিবর্তনের গোড়া, বিশেষ ভাবে মানুষের ইম্মিউনিটি বা জৈব-প্রতিরোধ ক্ষমতার কলকবজাকে আক্রমণ করছে। সহজে এর হাত থেকে নিষ্কৃতি পাবার সম্ভাবনা নাই। সেই সব দেশে পরিস্থিতি আরও কঠিন থেকে কঠিনতর যেখানে ফ্যাসিস্ট শক্তি ও রাষ্ট্র ব্যবস্থা দৃঢ় ভাবে কায়েম রয়েছে, এবং সজ্ঞানে বা অজ্ঞানে আমরা এই ব্যবস্থা গত কয়েক দশক ধরে কায়েমে সহযোগিতা করেছি। করছি। বিশেষ ভাবে সাংবাদিকতার নামে নির্বিচারে করেছি। বুঝি নি, বুঝতে চাই নি বা বুঝি না যে ফ্যাসিস্ট রাষ্ট্র বুবস্থার মোকাবিলা সাংবিধানিক তর্ক কিম্বা আইনী সংস্কারের বিষয় না — এটা গণ আন্দোলন, ফ্যাসিস্ট শক্তির বিপরীতে পালটা গণশক্তি নির্মাণ এবং গণ অভ্যূত্থানের মামলা। ইতিহাস সেটাই শিক্ষা দেয়। টেকনো-ইন্ড্রাস্ট্রিয়াল এবং ডিজিটাল কালপর্বে প্রজাতি হিশাবে মানুষের বায়লজিকাল দুর্দশার প্রধান মতাদর্শিক কারন কি? গোড়ায় রয়েছে প্রকৃতিকে স্রেফ মানুষের ভোগের বিষয়ে গণ্য করা, যেন প্রকৃতি শুধু মানুষের জন্যই তৈরি হয়েছে, ভাইরাস কিম্বা জীব-অণূজীব কিম্বা অন্য কোন প্রাণীকুলের জন্য না। প্রগতির নামে আমরা চিৎকার করেছি যে প্রকৃতিকে ‘জয়’ করাই আগ্রাসী হোমী স্যাপিয়েন্সদের একমাত্র আরাধ্য হওয়া উচিত। এখন সেই জয়ের ফল আমরা ভোগ করছি। যে ভাইরাস প্রকৃতিতে স্বাভাবিক ভাবে বিরাজ করতো এখন দুনিয়া জুড়ে মানুষের ধ্বংসযজ্ঞের ফলে সে নতুন আবাস খুঁজতে বাধ্য।। মানুষ কোভিডের উত্তম হোস্ট বা আবাসস্থল। মানুষ পাগল হৈয়া গেছে! আমাদের মানসিক ও বুদ্ধিবৃত্তিক হুঁশ ফিরে আসুক। See Less