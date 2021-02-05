Hungary ‘refused’ Bangladesh’s offer of Covid-19 vaccines: media reports

Bangladesh had offered 5,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Hungary, but the European country has refused the offer, according to a report by Hungary Today.

“We thanked them for the offer, but will not accept it,” Hungary’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade reportedly stated. However, the ministry has not explained why Hungary won’t accept the offer, wrote the Hungary Today in the report published yesterday.

Tabloid Blikk reported on February 3 that Bangladesh offered the 5,000 vaccine doses to the country in gratitude for 500 burn and restorative plastic surgeries performed pro bono by Hungarian doctors of the Action For Defenceless People Foundation and the successful separation of Siamese twins, Rabeya and Rokaiya.

When asked for remarks, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam responded to The Daily Star saying, “I don’t want to comment further on this matter.”

On January 31, Shahriar Alam said that Hungary asked for 5,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Bangladesh.