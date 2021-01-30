HSC, Equivalent: Stellar results in exams never held

A record-setting number of students got GPA 5 in last year’s HSC, thanks to the lack of actual exams and the results being reflections of each student’s grades in public exams held before the pandemic.

The 2020 HSC grades announced yesterday were based on a student’s score in JSC and SSC exams.

For the first time in history, everyone who registered for the HSC would be given a certificate.

Over 1,53,610 students have been awarded GPA 5 under nine general education boards. The number was 41,807 in 2019.

The grades announced yesterday are 75 percent reflection of the SSC and 25 percent reflection of the JSC-JDC scores of a student, Education Minister Dipu Moni told a press conference at International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

At least 17,043 students, who did not get GPA 5 in Junior School Certificate and Secondary School Certificate exams, were awarded GPA-5. At least 396 did not get GPA 5 even though they had the coveted score in JSC and SSC.

Dhaka Education Board Chairman Nahel Ahmed and Senior System Analyst Monjurul Kabir said students who achieved GPA 5 in HSC and JSC level because of an additional subject had not been given GPA 5 this time. The additional subjects were not counted, they added.

Historically, the HSC exams take place between April and May, but the country was in lockdown during that period in 2020.

The government had to amend three laws to be able to publish the HSC results without exams.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the result announcement ceremony from the Gono Bhaban yesterday.

She said the officials followed internationally accepted methods while calculating the grades and urged people to refrain from criticisms.

“Negative comments would put mental stress on the students. I request you to stop making such comments,” she said.

GPA 5 GALORE

In nine general education boards, 5,65,905 boys and 5,79,424 girls registered for the HSC. All of them would get the certificate.

There were 2,68,244, science 6,27,642 humanities and 2,49,443 business students.

The percentage of students getting GPA 5 jumped to 13.41 in 2020 from 3.71 in 2019.

Over 78,911 girls and 74,703 boys secured GPA 5.

A total of 1,61,807 students of general education, madrasa, and technical education boards were awarded GPA 5. The number was 47,286 in 2019. The rate jumped to 11.83 percent from 3.54 percent.

All boards combined, 13,67,377 students — 7,06,885 boys and 6,60,492 girls — who registered for the 2020 HSC-level exams from 9,063 institutions will get the certificates. In 2019, the percentage of students who passed the exam was 73.93.

A total of 88,304 madrasa students and 1,33,746 technical education students registered passed the exams. All of them will get a certificate.

A total of 4,048 madrasa students and 4,145 technical learning students have got GPA 5 in 2020.

For technical students, the results were reflections of their SSC and grade XI results, Dipu Moni said.

RESULT PROCESS

Officials followed what the education minister said was a method of mapping the candidates’ scores in JSC and SSC exams to determine the HSC grades.

The SSC results were weighted at 75 percent, on the basis of averaging the scores in Bangla, English and ICT, while the JSC scores in the same subjects accounted for 25 percent of the 2020 HSC grade.

While preparing results for science students, maths and science scores in JSC and physics, chemistry, maths, and biology scores in SSC were counted.

For humanities and business students, maths and Bangladesh and Global Studies scores in JSC and three subjects from business and humanities were counted, Dipu Moni said.

Students can apply for reviewing the results by February 6.