How much more will we fall in the corruption index?

Two reports appearing together in the newspaper were not coincidental, but co-relevant. The first report was about Bangladesh’s member of parliament Shahid Islam Papul, charged with human trafficking and money laundering, being sentenced to four years imprisonment in Kuwait and facing a fine of Tk 530 million (Tk 53 crore). The second report was that Bangladesh fell by two steps in the Corruption Perceptions Index of Transparency International (TI).

Though zero tolerance against corruption has been declared by the highest level of government, the TI index and the imprisonment of a Bangladesh lawmaker abroad proved that in reality corruption has not abated at all.

TI’s index stated that Bangladesh ranks 12th among the top corrupt countries of the world. Last year it ranked at 14. It may have fallen by two rungs, but it still scored just 26 out of 100. Bangladesh’s rank fell by two steps because Uzbekistan and Central African Republic went up in the index. Bangladesh ranks second from the bottom among South Asian countries. Afghanistan ranks first. The least corrupt country in South Asia is Bhutan, ranking 24 from the top. Then comes Maldives at 75, India at 86, Sri Lanka 94, Pakistan 124 and Bangladesh 146.