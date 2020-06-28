How did Mahbubul Alam Hanif reach Canada?

Hanif: None of my family members nor myself ever applied for immigration to Canada so how we will be citizens or permanent residents?. My sons are studying in university. After completion of masters, they can apply for immigration. However, many of my relatives are Canadian citizens and living here for many years.

Correspondent: How did you come? There is a ban on foreign nationals.

Hanif repeated the earlier answer.

Jacqueline Callin in the e-mail message attached some gazette notifications of the Canadian government.

According to the gazette notifications, Mahbubul Hanif cannot come to Canada at this time if he or his sons or wife are not citizens or permanent residents of Canada. If his wife or sons are citizens or permanent residents, they have to take permission from the Canadian Immigration through application for Hanif to travel to Canada.

According to CBSA’s messages sent to different airlines, a passenger should not be allowed to fly unless he or she can show written permission as close members of Canadians.

According to Mahbubul Alam Hanif, his sons are international students.

As per instruction of Canadian government, those who are staying in Canada on work permit or student visa, have no scope to bring members of their family. Hanif is not supposed to get permission to enter Canada if his wife does not have citizenship or permanent residency.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka said Hanif got single entry visa of five years two years ago to get her daughter’s admission in Canadian school. His visa was transformed into multiple one when he applied to meet his daughter during Eid last year.

Sources in Dhaka said Hanif intended to go to Canada by a special flight as his wife is stranded in Canada due to coronavirus. Canadian high commission in Dhaka advised him to go to Canada when the regular flights start.

His sons and daughter as international students applied to the Canadian authorities to meet their father.

According to CBSA, Hanif has no scope to go to Canada in such circumstances.

*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been written in English, by Rabiul Islam.