How are z-category stocks of closed companies ruling the market?

The Daily Star

For the last one year, share market indices have been on the rise. Since October 2020 till now the shares of 20 companies whose share prices have increased the most are either Z or B category shares or shares of companies whose production had been halted.

Why are people investing in shares which are prone to losses?

In Straight from Star Newsroom, Khondoker Md Shoyeb talks with The Daily Star’s staff reporter Ahsan Habib about the reasons behind the rise in prices of these shares and what can be done about them.