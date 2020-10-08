Household incomes fell by 20pc due to COVID-19: BBS survey

Although the average household income declined by 20 per cent due to COVID-19 fallout, the resumption of economic activities helped bring down the unemployment rate, according to a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), UNB reports.

The average monthly income of each household was Tk 19,425 in March which came down to Tk 15,492 in August, the Perception Survey on Livelihood 2020 found.

Household expenditure fell by 6.14 per cent during the period. The average expenditures of a family were Tk 15,403 in March which came down to Tk 14,119 in August.

The report titled ‘COVID-19 Bangladesh: Perception Survey over Impacts on Livelihood’ was revealed at the meeting the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held virtually with prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on Tuesday.