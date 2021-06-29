Highest cases a day after record deaths

Bangladesh reported 8,364 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours ending at 8:00am yesterday, a record high number of daily infections since the confirmation of its first cases on March 8 last year.

With this, the country’s Covid caseload went up to 896,770, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The previous highest daily infection of 7,626 was logged on April 7.

Besides, 104 more people died from the virus during the 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 14,276.

On Sunday, the country saw 119 deaths, its highest ever daily fatality from the virus.

The death rate now stands at 1.59 percent.

Yesterday, the daily positivity rate was 23.86 percent, the highest recorded so far in the country. The total positivity rate was 13.71 percent.

As many as 35,059 samples were tested in laboratories across the country during the 24-hour period, said the DGHS.

A total of 3,570 Covid patients recovered during the same period, taking the number of recoveries to 807,673. The recovery rate was 90.06 percent.

Among the 104 deceased, 68 were men and 36 women. Of them, five were within 21-30 years old, four were aged between 31and 40, 14 between 41 and 50, 23 between 51 and 60, and 58 were above 60 years old.