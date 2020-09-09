High rice prices hit the low incomes

The food ministry said there was no reason to fear as the government warehouses were well stocked with food. The ministry of agriculture claims that the country has produced ample quantity of rice and there is no need to import. Then why is the price of rice is increasing in the prime season?

And it is the price of coarse rice that has gone up, the rice mostly consumed by poor and low-income people. Their income has already decreased due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. And now the continuous increase in the price of rice has put this population at serious risk.