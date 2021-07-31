Helena Jahangir sued under Telecommunications Act

Another case was filed against Joyjatra IPTV’ chairman Helena Jahangir under the Telecommunications Act on Friday night, reports UNB.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-4) filed the case with Pallabi police station, said ASP Imran Khan, assistant director (media) at the RAB headquarters.

Earlier on Friday, a Dhaka court placed Helena Jahangir on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).