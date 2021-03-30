Hefazet mayhem in Narayanganj: Police, RAB file six cases

Six cases have been filed over the violence and clashes carried out by hardline Islamist party Hefazat-e-Islam on a three-kilometre stretch of Dhaka-Chattogram highway during strike (hartal) on Sunday.

Some 25-30 people have been named and 400-500 other unidentified persons were made accused in each case.

Police filed five cases and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed another one with Siddhirganj police station on Monday night.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj police station Mashiur Rahman confirmed this.