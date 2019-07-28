HC to 14 companies: Stop producing, selling of pasteurized milk

July 28, 2019 | Filed under: News | Posted by:

Mizanur Rahman
  • Dhaka Tribune July 28th, 2019
The bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order on Sunday

The High Court has ordered 14 registered companies–including Milk Vita, Pran and Aarong– to stop production and selling of pasteurized milk across Bangladesh for five weeks.

The bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order on Sunday.

More to follow…

