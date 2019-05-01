Hanif castigates Fakhrul for not taking oath

Awami League acting general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Wednesday said BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul’s decision not to take oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) is a ‘bad political strategy’.

Hanif said this at a discussion on May Day organised by the Sramik League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said he is not going to take oath as a Member of Parliament (MP) as part of their party’s strategy.

“Some TV channels and newspapers are running news that I’ve sought time (from the Speaker) for taking the oath which is a blatant lie. I’ve neither sent any letter nor sought any time,” Fakhrul said.

Hanif said, “The oath taking of BNP’s four other leaders proved division in the party.”

Talking about workers’ right, the Awami League leader said the government is working for the development of labourers including fixing the minimum wages for the workers.

On Monday in a programme, Fakhrul said BNP’s MPs-elect have taken oath at party acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s instruction as part of their movement for having Khaleda Zia freed from jail and restore democracy.

Earlier, BNP’s four MPs-elect – lawyer Abdus Sattar (Brahmanbaria-2), Harun-ur Rashid Harun (Chapainawabganj-3), Aminul Islam (Chapainawabganj-2) and Mosharraf Hossain (Bogura-4) — took oath as members of the 11th Parliament, following the footstep of Zahidur Rahman Zahid (Thakurgaon-3).