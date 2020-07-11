Govt’s Financial Aid Package: Bring fraudsters to book

The government launched a special aid programme in May to help those who lost their livelihood due to the novel coronavirus. It was said that 5 million families would be given a one-time assistance of Tk 2,500. But till the second week of July, only 1.6 million families had received this aid. Others did not get it due to various irregularities while making the list.

The list did not consider the 10 million people that are under the government’s social security programme. In other words, it was for those who do not get any other help. But a Prothom Alo report published last Thursday has shown the incompetence, negligence and dishonesty of the people concerned. The list included well-to-do people, including homeowners, businessmen and relatives of local government representatives. The list also had government employees, pensioners and people who have savings certificates above Tk 500,000.