Govt should reconsider proposal of repatriation of smuggled out money

Planning minister MA Mannan on Thursday hoped that Bangladesh government would reconsider the proposed budgetary measure for repatriation of laundered money.

The government is facing lot of criticisms for the proposed amnesty, he said while speaking at a post budget discussion arranged by Center for Policy Dialogue in the city.

‘The government will certainly reconsider it,’ he said.

According to the proposal for the repatriation of laundered money, the government will not ask any question about the sources of the money or assets held abroad if an owner pays 15 per cent tax on immovable properties, 10 per cent on movable properties and 7 per cent on cash or cash-equivalents.

On June 10, at a post-budget parley, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal hoped that the scope for legalising smuggled-out money would get a high response.

He also noted that many countries were tightening the noose around those who siphoned money to those countries.