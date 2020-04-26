‘Govt refused to accept Gonoshasthaya test kits’

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) did not receive the coronavirus testing kits invented by Gonoshasthaya Kendra on Sunday, said its founder Zafrullah Chowdhury.

“Yesterday (Saturday) we took an initiative to hand over the kits to the drug administration for approval. It’s the responsibility of the drug administration to approve those…,” he told an urgent press conference at Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s Dhanmondi office.