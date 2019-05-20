Govt probing abnormally high cost of furnishing RNPP apartments

A writ petition has also been filed with the High Court seeking judicial inquiry into purchasing irregularities

The government has launched an inquiry into the abnormally high prices of articles being used to furnish apartments in multi-storey buildings at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project (RNPP) in Pabna.

Two probe committees—one from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and another from the Public Works Department—has been formed to investigate the matter, said M Iftekhar Hossain, public relations officer of the ministry.

An additional secretary will lead the ministry’s probe team, while an additional chief engineer will lead the department’s team, read a statement issued by the ministry on Sunday.

According to the statement, the ministry does not have any connection with official activities, and approval or appointment of the contractors in the project.

“The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has already instructed the authorities to cease all payments to contractor companies until the probe report is received,” the statement added.

The ministry also stated that no payment had been made to the contractor companies yet, and the payment would be made based on the recommendations of the probe committees, and considering the current market price of the products used in the project.

Writ petition filed seeking judicial inquiry into purchasing irregularities

Supreme Court lawyer, Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman, filed a writ petition at the High Court on Sunday seeking judicial inquiry into the allegations of purchasing irregularities for the RNPP apartment furnishing activities.

Sayedul said in the petition that excessive money has reportedly been spent for purchasing and transporting furniture and other articles, terming the salaries fixed for the employees and officials working on the project as “unusual”.