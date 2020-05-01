Govt mocking with sufferings of people: BNP

The BNP leader called upon the government to take effective steps to assuage the sufferings of the needy people and save them from starvation.

Though BNP has not been in power for a long time, he said their party leaders and activists have continued distributing relief materials among the poor as per their ability.

“We’re standing beside the poor only to ease their sufferings, not to brighten our image,” he observed.

Rizvi claimed that their party is working for the poor irrespective of their political identity.